State police at Greensburg report members of the Greensburg barracks conducted more than 171 domestic security checks at various houses of worship, churches, synagogues and temples throughout municipalities in its coverage area. This effort was in conjunction with Passover and Easter celebrations and helped to serve as a deterrent to any possible criminal acts during Holy Week. Police said members of the Greensburg barracks actively engaged citizens in attendance at their various church and worship services, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Members were invited to various future functions, played with Sunday school students, addressed issues of safety concerns to parishioners and assured citizens that the Pennsylvania State Police is always here to serve them in any capacity it can.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven along Route 219 in Hempfield Township by Samantha M. Walter, 38, of Monaca struck ice as “sudden weather hit the area,” causing her to lose control of the vehicle and strike a concrete barrier in the median around 9:51 p.m. April 1.
State police at Greensburg report three people ordered $45.54 worth of food and drinks from a Denny’s restaurant along West Drive in Hempfield Township but only paid $20 around 4:20 a.m. April 4. Police said the three actors told the waiter the money was on the table and left the restaurant, leaving $25.54 less than what was owed on the total bill. Police described the actors as two Black females and one Black male who left the parking lot at a high rate of speed in a silver sedan with a partial plate: KDT2. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
