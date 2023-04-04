Crash reported in New Stanton

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 29 at 10:35 a.m. on Fry Hollow Road east of Pine Drive in New Stanton. According to the report, 71-year-old Mary K. Ridenour of Hunker was operating a 2021 Subaru Forester west on Fry Hollow Road near Pine Drive. The vehicle traveled off of the left (south) side of Fry Hollow Road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to final rest along the left side of the roadway facing west. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front bumper and hood area. Ridenour was wearing her seatbelt and suffered a suspected minor chest injury from the front airbag. Ridenour was evaluated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service EMTs and then transported to Forbes Hospital for further evaluation. The vehicle was towed by Webb’s Service Center. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.