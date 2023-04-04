Crash reported in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 29 at 10:35 a.m. on Fry Hollow Road east of Pine Drive in New Stanton. According to the report, 71-year-old Mary K. Ridenour of Hunker was operating a 2021 Subaru Forester west on Fry Hollow Road near Pine Drive. The vehicle traveled off of the left (south) side of Fry Hollow Road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to final rest along the left side of the roadway facing west. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front bumper and hood area. Ridenour was wearing her seatbelt and suffered a suspected minor chest injury from the front airbag. Ridenour was evaluated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service EMTs and then transported to Forbes Hospital for further evaluation. The vehicle was towed by Webb’s Service Center. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.
Hit-and-run on South Greengate Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash March 25 at 12:51 a.m. on South Greengate Road south of U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 42-year-old Nicole A. Lawson of Greensburg was operating a 2011 Ford Ranger north on South Greengate Road when the vehicle swerved off of the right side of the roadway and struck the end of a guide rail. The vehicle turned counterclockwise and came to final rest in the northbound travel lane facing south. Lawson fled the scene but was located a half-mile away. Lawson was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
PSP: Medical emergency causes crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 10 at 1:05 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Lincoln Navigator operated by 55-year-old Debra J. Stevens of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Toyota Scion operated by 57-year-old Peggy B. Knupp of Rector. The crash occurred as Stevens suffered an unknown medical emergency that resulted in her slumping over the steering wheel while unit No. 1 was traveling west in the left lane of Route 30 just east of the intersection with Georges Station Road. Unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2, which was slowing to stop in the same lane behind other vehicles that had stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection. Stevens refused medical transport, according to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Pine tree drops onto vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 1 at 1:53 p.m. on state Route 819 north of Carasea Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Daniel J. Leger of Murrysville was operating a 2016 Ford F-150XLT north on Route 819 when a pine tree fell onto the hood and windshield. Leger and three passengers were properly secured and uninjured.
DUI in Loyalhanna Township
State police at Kiski Valley report stopping a 2010 Nissan Rogue April 1 at 3:03 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and Harvat Road in Loyalhanna Township. The driver, a known 44-year-old Vandergrift female, was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI (on view drugs). The driver, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, submitted to a blood draw. The investigation continues pending lab results.
PSP: Lane switch causes accident
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 31 at 7:41 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Ravine Park Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer operated by 74-year-old William P. Miller Jr. of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Honda Civic operated by 53-year-old Terrence E. Redd of Indiana. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling west on Route 22 in the right lane and unit No. 1 was traveling in the left lane. Unit No. 1 switched lanes unto unit No. 2’s travel lane. When unit No. 1 switched lanes, the vehicle made contact with the left front of unit No. 2, which was then forced off of the roadway and struck a guide rail. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and uninjured.
