Hit-and-run in Sewickley Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run March 29 at 11:38 p.m. on Limerick Road at its intersection with High Street in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 2007 Ford Focus operated by 57-year-old Richard A. Zagar of Herminie was traveling north on Limerick Road and was attempting to negotiate a right turn in the roadway. Zagar failed to turn the vehicle and it went straight off of the roadway, striking a boulder and rendering the vehicle disabled.