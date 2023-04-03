Hit-and-run in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run March 29 at 11:38 p.m. on Limerick Road at its intersection with High Street in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 2007 Ford Focus operated by 57-year-old Richard A. Zagar of Herminie was traveling north on Limerick Road and was attempting to negotiate a right turn in the roadway. Zagar failed to turn the vehicle and it went straight off of the roadway, striking a boulder and rendering the vehicle disabled.
Attempted break-in at Budget Inn
State police at Greensburg report investigating an attempted burglary March 31 at 10:31 a.m. at Budget Inn, 115 E. Byers Ave., New Stanton. According to the report, troopers arrested 43-year-old William Lynch of New Stanton for attempting to break into a room at the Budget Inn, while threatening to harm the occupant, a 43-year-old New Stanton woman. Lynch reportedly utilized a pry bar to try to open the door as the victim braced herself against the door. The pry bar and drug paraphernalia were discovered when Lynch was searched by troopers.
ID theft reported in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating identity theft March 31 at 11:40 a.m. at a Locust Street location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, personal information belonging to a known 40-year-old Sutersville man was utilized in an attempt to purchase a tractor and related equipment.
Bitcoin scam costs victim $14K
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception following an incident Jan. 30 at 2:57 p.m. at a Frye Farm Road location in Unity Township. According to the report, troopers spoke with a known 74-year-old Greensburg female who told investigators she was contacted by an unknown male. The male told the victim that her McAfee account was credited $14,000 instead of $140, and that she needed to transfer the money from her bank account into Bitcoin to return it. The victim withdrew $14,000 from her Huntingdon National Bank account. She was then informed to take her money she withdrew to the Sunoco gas station located along Lowry Avenue in Jeannette. The victim used the Bitcoin kiosk to purchase the Bitcoin. Once purchased, she sent the receipt displaying the account number and her log-in information to the unknown male.
Stolen credit card used at business
State police at Greensburg report investigating credit card theft earlier this year. According to the report, troopers responded Jan. 17 at 4:18 p.m. to Walmart in Hempfield Township for a report of a stolen credit card that was used at the business. All other cards were canceled in time and no other loss was incurred. Surveillance from Walmart and photos of the actors were dispersed to patrol members.
PSP: Student had vape device at school
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession March 29 at 1:48 p.m. at Hempfield Area High School in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers investigated possession of a THC vape device by a student.
Guide rail damaged in crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 27 at 8:08 a.m. on Mars Hill Road in Sewickley Township. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver. According to the report, a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Mars Hill Road when the driver failed the negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the lane of travel, struck a guide rail and came to final rest against it. The Toyota sustained minor damage.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 27 at 9:48 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of Edann Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Nissan Altima operated by 35-year-old Jason T. Sweeney of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Ram operated by 33-year-old Kevin M. Graham of Finleyville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 30, and unit No. 1 was traveling behind unit No. 2. As unit No. 2 was traveling east, Graham crested a hill on the roadway, traveling the speed limit. Unit No. 2 was approaching a PennDOT vehicle that was blocking the lane of travel. Sweeney was unable to slow for unit No. 2, which was slowing in the lane, and impacted the vehicle. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage while unit No. 2 sustained minor damage.
DUI, corruption of minors reported
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop March 15 at 10:40 a.m. on a 2020 Dodge Charger operated by 18-year-old Noah Shuhart of Greensburg. According to the report, Shuhart was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and was found to be transporting a 17-year-old male juvenile of Latrobe, who had skipped school. Shuhart was transported to PSP Greensburg for chemical testing. The juvenile passenger was transported to his school, and his parents were notified. Charges for DUI, corruption of minors and several traffic violations were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Greensburg man steals catalytic converter
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft from a motor vehicle March 15 at 2:42 a.m. at 240 Arona Road, Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, in New Stanton. According to the report, 34-year-old Jason Edwards of Greensburg stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 Cadillac DeVille that was parked at the CWCTC between Feb. 15 and March 16. The catalytic converter is valued at $800. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.