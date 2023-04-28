Juveniles steal Adelphoi company vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a motor vehicle on April 22 at 6:34 p.m. at Adelphoi Village Raphael House located at 1114 Main St., Derry Township. According to the report, two juvenile residents stole an Adelphoi company vehicle (2018 silver/aluminum Chevrolet Traverse) and left the premises. The vehicle was later found at approximately 8 a.m. April 23 in Lancaster City. One of the juveniles was apprehended but a second juvenile has not yet been located. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglary reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a burglary which reportedly occurred between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 19 at a Peanut Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, stolen items include $10 in cash from the kitchen area and a bottle of vodka valued at $20. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-697-5780 and ask for Trooper Abernathy.
Drug possession probed in Delmont
State police at Kiski Valley report filing drug possession charges against 53-year-old Michelle Planert of Export following an incident 11:03 a.m. April 18. Planert was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. The location of the incident was the corner of Legion and South Legion lanes in Delmont.
Fraud investigated in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception which initially occurred late last year. According to the report, troopers were advised that a 58-year-old Derry Township man lost $1,474, which was fraudulently debited from his bank account by unknown actor(s). The investigation continues.
PSP: Claridge man punches victim
State police at Kiski Valley report filing physical harassment charges against 53-year-old Bryan Gable of Claridge after he reportedly punched a victim, causing red marks, at a McKinley Avenue location in Export. The alleged incident occurred 9:26 p.m. April 8. Gable was cited and released.
Jeep sideswipes Route 981 guide rail
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a crash April 20 at 5:38 p.m. on state Route 981 north of Swan Lake Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 78-year-old Edward W. Kuznik of Irwin was operating a 2011 Jeep Patriot south on Route 981. While driving on a straight stretch of the roadway, the vehicle crossed over the double-yellow lines, northbound lane and the eastern fog line before striking the guide rail. Unit No. 1 continued south and sideswiped the guide rail again before coming to final rest on the eastern fog line and the northbound lane of Route 981, facing south. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Hafer’s Towing and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Kuznik was transported via MAAS to Forbes Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Vehicle strikes concrete barrier
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 4 at 9:49 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Cloverleaf Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, 52-year-old Marc A. Herrera of Monroeville was operating a 2008 Kia Optima when his vehicle struck a concrete barrier.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 21 at 12:37 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Oakhill Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Ford Escape operated by 21-year-old Yliesa J. Wade of Clarion. A passenger, 22-year-old Anthony S. Pannullo of Clarion, also was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by 30-year-old Tara L. Henry of Dawson. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was approaching the intersection at Oakhill Road and Route 22 when the driver suffered a seizure and the vehicle proceeded to strike unit No. 2. No injuries occurred and neither vehicle required a tow. Wade was transported to Forbes Hospital as a precaution due to the nature of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 29 at 9:51 a.m. on Bell Point Road west of Larimer Road. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Ram and unit No. 2 was a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on Bell Point Road in the eastbound lane and unit No. 2 was traveling west on Bell Point Road in the westbound lane. Unit No. 1 attempted to make a left turn as unit No. 2 was traveling west. Unit No. 1 sideswiped unit No. 2, then was pushed off of the roadway and into a ditch north of the roadway. Unit No. 1 came to final rest in the westbound lane of Bell Point Road, facing east. Unit No. 2 came to final rest just north of the roadway, facing west. Both vehicles came to final rest just west of the driveway of Four Oaks and Feed Farm. The driver of unit No. 1 was issued a written warning for leaving her lane of travel in an unsafe manner.
