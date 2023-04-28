Juveniles steal Adelphoi company vehicle

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a motor vehicle on April 22 at 6:34 p.m. at Adelphoi Village Raphael House located at 1114 Main St., Derry Township. According to the report, two juvenile residents stole an Adelphoi company vehicle (2018 silver/aluminum Chevrolet Traverse) and left the premises. The vehicle was later found at approximately 8 a.m. April 23 in Lancaster City. One of the juveniles was apprehended but a second juvenile has not yet been located. The investigation is ongoing.