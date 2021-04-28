State police at Greensburg said one person was possibly injured during a three-vehicle crash around 5:57 p.m. April 23 along Route 30 in Hempfield Township. Police said as a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Benjamin Irvin, 23, of Derry was approaching the intersection of Marwood Forest Road, Irvin took his eyes off the road and struck the rear end of a 2013 Honda Pilot driven by Deborah Gaab, 65, North Huntingdon, which continued forward and struck the rear end of a 2017 Subaru Impreza driven by Bryan M. Watson, 34, of Greensburg. A 7-year-old passenger in the Subaru was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital for head pain.
State police at Kiski Valley report Eddie C. Fairman, 35, of New Derry was arrested following a one-vehicle crash around 11:15 p.m. April 13 on Keystone Park Road in Derry Township. State police said Fairman crashed into a guide rail after he had been driving too fast. Fairman showed signs of impairment, state police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was attempting to make a left turn from the Sheetz parking lot on Route 981 in New Alexandria and struck a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento around 2:23 p.m. April 16. Police did not disclose the names of the drivers.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when an eastbound 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling on Derbytown Road in Derry Township when it struck a fence around 9:44 p.m. April 17. A tow truck was called because the vehicle was stuck in the mud.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a northbound Dodge sedan driven along Route 981 in Derry Township entered the southbound lane and side-swiped a 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Andrew R. Deangelo, 35, of Derry around 6:09 p.m. April 16. Police described the sedan, which fled the scene, as an older Dodge model, possibly a Stratus, gold in color. It is missing a driver’s side mirror and has a possible flat right front tire. Police said it is believed this vehicle has a front license plate that reads “Superior Motors.” Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-679-5780.
