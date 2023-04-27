Harley-Davidson motorcycle stolen
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. According to the report, the motorcycle was reported missing 8:58 a.m. April 19 by a known 52-year-old owner. The white 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was reportedly stolen from a locked garage located in the 1300 block of state Route 981 in Derry Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Neighbor dispute in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a neighbor dispute April 19 at 4:54 p.m. at a West 1st Avenue location in Derry Township. According to the report, both involved parties – an 18-year-old male and 63-year-old female, both of Derry Township – were cited for a summary violation of harassment in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Vehicle strikes embankment, tree
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 18 at 12:16 p.m. on Athena Drive west of state Route 819 in Salem Township. According to the report, 63-year-old Teresa L. Nacey of Slickville was operating a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander westbound on Athena Drive when the vehicle left its travel lane and struck an embankment and tree before rolling over.
Rear-end collision involving school bus
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 30 at 7:04 a.m. on state Route 981 south of Old Cemetery Road in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Buick Verano operated by a known 17-year-old Saltsburg female. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Bluebird International school bus operated by 68-year-old Sheryl D. Harkleroad of Kent. There were 13 passengers on the River Valley School District school bus at the time of the incident. The crash occurred in the area of 3253 Route 981, Loyalhanna Township. Unit No. 2 was traveling south on Route 981, stopped in the lane of travel after striking a deer and was struck by unit No. 1 in a rear-end type crash. No injuries were reported. Unit No. 1 was towed from the scene by MAC Towing.
DUI in Loyalhanna Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) at the intersection of state Route 981 and Harvat Road in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, troopers on April 1 at 3:03 p.m. conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Nissan Rogue. The driver, a 44-year-old Vandergrift female who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The driver submitted to a blood draw. The investigation continues pending lab results.
Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash March 29 at 9:11 p.m. in the parking lot of Holiday Inn in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Infiniti operated by 47-year-old Aaron P. Washburn of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 2 was a parked 2020 Toyota Camry and unit No. 3 was a parked 2023 Toyota Highlander. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was leaving the parking lot and struck unit No. 2, which then struck unit No. 3. After impact, unit No. 2 and unit No. 3 remained in their parked positions with damage, and Washburn fled the scene in unit No. 1 in an unknown direction. The area was checked for Washburn but yielded negative results.
Vehicle strikes utility pole
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 26 at 9:22 a.m. on Ligonier Street in Derry Township. According to the report, 44-year-old Jeffrey S. Boring of Seward was operating a 2011 Kia Sorento when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The pole was sheared, and the vehicle exited the roadway before coming to final rest at 2945 Ligonier St., Derry Township. Boring did not suffer any injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, Henry’s Hauling and West Penn Power.
Vehicle strikes tree in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 31 at 9:28 p.m. on Athena Drive near Trees Mills Road in Salem Township. According to the report, 56-year-old Theodore F. Meier of Saltsburg was operating a 2010 Lincoln MKZ north on Athena Drive in the right lane. While driving, unit No. 1 crossed over into the opposite lane of travel and veered off the side of the road. The vehicle then simultaneously struck a tree and embankment before coming to final rest with disabling damage.
Motorcycle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 4 at 6:18 a.m. on Pandora Road south of Greenfield Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 57-year-old Darrell S. Hoffman of Greensburg was operating a 1982 Kawasaki LTD440 northbound on Pandora Road when a deer entered the roadway from the east berm and into Hoffman’s travel lane. The motorcycle struck the deer and Hoffman then laid down his motorcycle, sliding approximately 10 feet before coming to final rest in the northbound lane. Hoffman, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash, was then transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. The motorcycle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Hafer’s Towing.
Minor injuries in Bell Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 4 at 2:44 p.m. on state Route 819 east of Apache Lane in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Ford F-150XLT operated by 62-year-old Cyndy L. Boarts of Saltsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Ford Escape operated by 77-year-old Barbara M. Rowe of Avonmore. The crash occurred in the 4800 block of Route 819 as unit No. 1 was attempting to enter Route 819 south from Apache Lane. Boarts failed to yield the right of way to unit No. 2, which was traveling north. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1, which sustained disabling damage to the front bumper, driver side fender and front driver side wheel. Unit No. 2 sustained disabling damage to the front bumper, grill and headlights. Boarts refused medical treatment and Rowe was transported via Vandergrift Fire Department to Forbes Hospital for further medical care for injuries suffered from the crash.
Chain-reaction crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a four-vehicle crash March 24 at 4:55 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Mark Drive. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 BMW operated by 36-year-old David W. Lee of Murrysville. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Dodge Charger operated by 24-year-old Jacob M. Shook of Greensburg. Unit No. 3 was a 2019 Subaru Outback operated by 20-year-old Luke A. Ramalho of Huntingdon Valley. Unit No. 4 was a 2022 Honda Civic operated by 32-year-old John T. Olsen of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as unit Nos. 4 and 3 were stopped in traffic. Unit No. 2 was able to come to a complete stop, but unit No. 1 was unable to stop. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2, which caused a chain reaction as unit No. 2 hit unit No. 3, and unit No. 3 hit unit No. 4. The BMW and Dodge were towed from the scene by Gombach Towing. The drivers did not require emergency medical attention.
Commented