Harley-Davidson motorcycle stolen

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. According to the report, the motorcycle was reported missing 8:58 a.m. April 19 by a known 52-year-old owner. The white 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was reportedly stolen from a locked garage located in the 1300 block of state Route 981 in Derry Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.