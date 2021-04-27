State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2018 Ford Explorer driven along Route 981 in Derry Township by Hazel L. Braun, 60, of Export hit a deer in the road way around 9:35 p.m. April 20. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
State police at Kiski Valley reported a crash on Route 819 in Bell Township around 11:51 a.m. April 20.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured during a two-vehicle crash around 5:47 p.m. April 19 along Route 217 in Derry Township. Police said a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Hanna E. Garufi, 23, of Greensburg rear ended a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Hunter R. Repko, 21, of Latrobe.
State police at Kiski Valley said they received a report of a missing or lost firearm, a Smith and Wesson with a black grip, black frame and silver slide, at 158 Forbes Trail Road in Salem Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers received a ChildLine report for corruption of minors through Instagram between Nov. 20, 2020, and April 21 in Derry Township. This investigation continues.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded around 1:42 p.m. April 21 to 788 Everview Lane in Derry Township to investigate a death determined to be of natural causes.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 6:49 p.m. April 21 to Williamsburg Drive in Hempfield Township for a theft that occurred on the web-based dating service OkCupid, in which a 35-year-old Greensburg man lost $160. This investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 2:02 p.m. April 23 to 5142 Rt. 30 for an intoxicated male who, upon police arrival, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. He was charged with public drunkenness through the office of District Judge Anthony L. Bompiani.
