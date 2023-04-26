Crash at Routes 30, 981 intersection
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 10 at 8:21 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with state Route 981 in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 Jeep Compass operated by 58-year-old Diane M. Sheffler of Latrobe. A passenger, 74-year-old Helen M. Auman of Latrobe, also was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Ford Expedition operated by 28-year-old Samantha M. Firestone of Pen Argyl. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was negotiating a left turn from Route 30 west to travel south on Route 981. The traffic signal for unit No. 2’s lane indicated a steady green arrow. Unit No. 1 was traveling east on Route 30 in the middle forward lane and proceeded through a steady red signal, thus making contact with unit No. 2. Both vehicles sustained severe damages and were inoperable. No injuries were reported.
Collision in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 21 at 7:48 a.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with the entrance to Armbrust Christian Academy in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was preparing to turn onto Route 819, and unit No. 2 was traveling northbound on Route 819. The driver of unit No. 1 proceeded without proper clearance as unit No. 2 was approaching. The driver of unit No. 2 swerved the vehicle into the opposite lane of travel but could not avoid impact and was struck by unit No. 1. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
Car strikes utility pole in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 28 at 11:01 p.m. in the vicinity of 571 E. Pittsburgh St., Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Toyota Camry operated by 31-year-old Jeffrey A. Moore of Delmont. A passenger, 33-year-old Nicholas A. Iapalucci of Greensburg, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on East Pittsburgh Street, departed the south side of the roadway and impacted a utility pole, causing disabling damage to the vehicle and shearing off the utility pole.
Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 15 at 8:20 a.m. on Keystone Park Road at its intersection with State Park Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Ford F-150XLT operated by 53-year-old Lisa M. Tononi of Johnstown. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 53-year-old Christopher J. Zundel of Derry. A passenger, 46-year-old Rebecca A. Bell of Derry, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 failed to stop at a stop sign on State Park Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling west on Keystone Park Road. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the right front. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Tononi was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with suspected minor injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the New Alexandria and Bradenville volunteer fire departments.
Chain-reaction crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a minor five-vehicle chain-reaction crash March 31 at 4:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of state Route 981 in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Kenworth WT19. Unit No. 2 was a 1999 Ford F-150XLT. Unit No. 3 was a 2017 Toyota Tundra. Unit No. 4 was a 2017 Nissan Rogue. Unit No. 5 was a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the drivers. The crash occurred on Route 22 eastbound at the entrance to the Sheetz parking lot. Unit Nos. 1 and 2 were traveling east in the right lane of Route 22 and unit Nos. 4 and 5 were traveling east on Route 22 in the left lane. Unit No. 3 was exiting the Sheetz parking lot turning onto Route 22 eastbound. While unit No. 1 was traveling in the right lane of Route 22, unit No. 2 stopped in front of unit No. 1 and attempted to turn into the Sheetz parking lot, which then caused unit No. 1 to strike unit No. 2 on the rear end. After unit No. 2 was struck by unit No. 1, unit No. 2 then struck unit No. 3. While the first collision occurred between unit Nos. 1, 2 and 3, unit No. 4 then stopped in the left lane of Route 22 to avoid the crash. While unit No. 4 was stopped in the left lane, unit No. 5 attempted to stop but failed to do so and struck unit No. 4 in the rear end. All units involved had minor damage but were drivable. No injuries occurred. The drivers of unit Nos. 1 and 5 were advised of the chemical testing requirements for commercial vehicle drivers involved in a crash.
Hit-and-run crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-crash March 22 at 10:10 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with U.S. Route 119 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a vehicle of unknown make and model operated by an unknown male driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Nissan Sentra operated by 41-year-old Emily M. Losier of Blairsville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped at the traffic light on Route 22 west at its intersection with Route 119 south. Unit No. 1 was behind unit No. 2 on Route 22 west. While the traffic signal was red, unit No. 1 failed to stop for unknown reasons and struck unit No. 2 on the rear end. After impact, both vehicles turned left onto Route 119 south. Losier pulled over into a parking lot to exchange information but unit No. 1 failed to stop and fled the scene, driving south on Route 119. Unit No. 2 sustained minor damage from the impact.
Commented