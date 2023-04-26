Crash at Routes 30, 981 intersection

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 10 at 8:21 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with state Route 981 in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 Jeep Compass operated by 58-year-old Diane M. Sheffler of Latrobe. A passenger, 74-year-old Helen M. Auman of Latrobe, also was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Ford Expedition operated by 28-year-old Samantha M. Firestone of Pen Argyl. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was negotiating a left turn from Route 30 west to travel south on Route 981. The traffic signal for unit No. 2’s lane indicated a steady green arrow. Unit No. 1 was traveling east on Route 30 in the middle forward lane and proceeded through a steady red signal, thus making contact with unit No. 2. Both vehicles sustained severe damages and were inoperable. No injuries were reported.