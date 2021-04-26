State police at Indiana report an unknown actor illegally removed a license plate from a 24-year-old Elmora man’s truck while it was parked in the lot of 2034 Route 22 in Burrell Township between 8 a.m. Jan. 7 and 3 p.m. Jan 29.
State police at Indiana report Krystaleena Laney, 19, of Black Lick was cited for harassment after troopers responded to a domestic incident between a mother and daughter around 4:55 p.m. April 24 along Marshall Heights Road in Burrell Township. Police said Laney pushed the victim and shoved her to the ground.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:46 p.m. April 20 at Main Street and Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township with no injuries. Police said an undisclosed driver of a 1994 Ford Ranger pulled onto Industrial Boulevard from a stop sign and struck a 2014 Lexus RX350 which had the right of way. Both vehicles were driven from the scene. The driver of the Ford was cited for not yielding to the right of way to the Lexus.
