Gas drive-off in Mount Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft that occurred between 6:30-7 a.m. April 14 at Exxon Mobil along East Main Street in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a known 44-year-old Trenton, New Jersey, male filled the gas tank of his vehicle and drove away from the gas station at 237 E. Main St. without paying. The total value of the gas was $55.01. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg diid not identify the man.
ID theft in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception at a Marguerite Road location in Unity Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) on April 9 used the identity of a known 65-year-old Latrobe male to create a fraudulent KeyBank account. No solvability factors were discovered during the course of the investigation.
One-vehicle crash on Route 981
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 4 at 3:21 a.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with state Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 50-year-old Thomas E. Sistek of Latrobe was operating a 2014 Buick LaCrosse south on Route 981 and failed to stop at a posted stop sign at a four-way intersection. The vehicle then collided with a jersey barrier at the corner of North Church Street due to construction in the area. The driver was transported via Mount Pleasant EMS to Excela Health Frick Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Troopers investigate ID theft
State police at Greensburg report investigating ID theft April 6 at 3:30 p.m. at a Youngstown Ridge Road location in Unity Township. According to the report, troopers were advised by a 48-year-old Latrobe male that a bank account was opened under his name.
Money stolen from victim’s account
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of $128.81 from an account belonging to a 54-year-old Cook Township woman. The theft reportedly occurred 9 a.m. March 21.
DUI on Route 66 Turnpike
State police at Greensburg report initiating a traffic stop April 8 at 8:55 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Route 66 Turnpike in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Ashley Trudeau of Jeannette was stopped by troopers while driving a 2021 Kia and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Trudeau was transported to PSP Greensburg for chemical testing before being processed and released. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-01.
Wreck in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 5 at 5:36 p.m. on state Route 31 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Subaru Impreza operated by 23-year-old Sophie D. Papurello of Acme. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 51-year-old Tony A. Knopsnider of White. A passenger, 43-year-old Amber C. Golden of Stahlstown, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 31 and unit No. 1 was entering Route 31 west traveling northwest from the Dollar General parking lot, located at 2872 Route 31. Papurello failed to observe unit No. 2 approaching and was struck by unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 continued traveling northwest approximately 15 feet while still in contact with unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 came to final rest approximately 20 feet from the initial area of impact facing northwest with disabling damage. Unit No. 2 continued traveling approximately 10 feet from the area of impact facing east with minor damage.
Assault reported at Adelphoi facility
State police at Greensburg report investigating assault allegations which reportedly occurred April 13 at 8:46 a.m. at an Adelphoi facility along Main Street in Derry Township. According to the report, two Adelphoi employees attempted to restrain an out of control resident. The employees were both struck in the face by the resident, suffering minor injuries.
Drug paraphernalia found
State police at Greensburg report finding drug-related paraphernalia 7:31 p.m. April 18 at a West Pennsylvania Avenue location in New Stanton while assisting EMS personnel with a male subject who was reportedly suffering from a possible drug-related episode. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the male.
No injuries in Hempfield Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 20 at 2:19 p.m. at the intersection of Cribb Station Road and state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Volvo C30 operated by 19-year-old Aria L. Lauritzen of Irwin. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Kia Forte operated by 22-year-old Lindsay D. Scott of Ruffs Dale. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Cribb Station Road when it approached the stop sign at the intersection with Route 136. Unit No. 2 was traveling west on Route 136 and was attempting to turn onto Cribb Station Road. As unit No. 2 made the turn onto Cribb Station Road, unit No. 1 proceeded left through the stop sign onto Route 136. Unit No. 2’s front bumper area struck the passenger side doors of unit No. 1. Unit No. 2 sustained disabling damage while unit No. 1 sustained minor damage. Neither driver was injured in the crash.
No injuries in East Huntingdon Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 13 at 12:43 p.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with Mount Pleasant Connell Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 Ram 1500 operated by 62-year-old Richard D. Harrer Jr. of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Subaru Impreza operated by a known 17-year-old Mount Pleasant male. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Route 819. As unit No. 2 approached Route 819’s intersection with Mount Pleasant Connell Road, unit No. 2 continued through the intersection as the traffic signal indicated a steady green light. At this time, unit No. 1 was traveling east on Mount Pleasant Connell Road and also approaching its intersection with Route 819. Unit No. 1 failed to stop at a steady red traffic signal, thus striking unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 sustained minor damages and was operable. Unit No. 2 sustained severe damages and was inoperable. No injuries were reported.
Commented