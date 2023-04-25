Gas drive-off in Mount Pleasant Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating theft that occurred between 6:30-7 a.m. April 14 at Exxon Mobil along East Main Street in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a known 44-year-old Trenton, New Jersey, male filled the gas tank of his vehicle and drove away from the gas station at 237 E. Main St. without paying. The total value of the gas was $55.01. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg diid not identify the man.