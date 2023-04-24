Drug possession charges filed
State police at Greensburg report arresting 30-year-old Edward Cararini of Grapeville for drug possession and public intoxication. Cararini was located April 17 at 8:33 a.m. walking in the vicinity of 6460 U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
Inmate resists DNA search warrant
State police at Greensburg obtained a search warrant for DNA from 32-year-old Justin Daniel Grandison of Turtle Creek for an ongoing investigation regarding controlled substances and recovered stolen firearms. PSP attempted to collect a DNA sample from Grandison April 13 at 2:21 p.m. while incarcerated at Westmoreland County Prison. According to the report, Grandison refused to comply with the search warrant and placed his hands over his mouth to prevent the execution of the search warrant for DNA. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-2-01 for obstructing administration of law and other governmental function. This investigation is ongoing.
PSP investigates harassment
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment following an alleged incident April 16 at 8:04 p.m. at a Cannon Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 37-year-old Greensburg female sent unwanted text messages and made alarming comments to a known 44-year-old Connellsville male pertaining to their two infant daughters. The known female has been charged accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant.
Cash found in Youngwood parking lot
State police at Greensburg report a known quantity of money was located in the Youngwood Sunoco parking lot located at 506 S. 4th St. Anyone who believes the money belongs to them should contact PSP Greensburg and provide some form of proof of ownership. The money was found 5:30 p.m. April 16.
Strangulation at Youngwood residence
State police at Greensburg report investigating a physical altercation which occurred April 14 at 7:34 p.m. at a South 4th Street location in Youngwood. According to the report, 52-year-old Joseph Abbinanti of Youngwood got into a verbal altercation with a 47-year-old Youngwood female outside of their residence. The altercation escalated as Abbinanti grabbed the female by her hair and dragged her into the residence. Abbinanti then struck the victim in the face with a closed fist and shoved her to the ground inside the front doorway area. Abbinanti then took a pillow and placed it over the victim’s face, covering her mouth and nose, which prevented her from being able to breathe. PSP Greensburg is still investigating the alleged incident.
Shoplifting reported at Walmart
State police at Greensburg report investigating shoplifting March 6 at 9:13 p.m. at Walmart in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Cody Joseph Albright of Mount Pleasant was reported to have exited Walmart without paying for $2,208.98 worth of merchandise, which included 19 LEGO sets and a pair of men’s boots. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-10.
Clothing stolen from H&M in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating shoplifting April 1 at 6:56 p.m. at H&M in Hempfield Township. According to the report, two 12-year-old female Greensburg juveniles stole four articles of clothing valued at roughly $38. The juveniles were cited for retail theft at Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Public drunkenness in Greensburg
State police report filing public drunkenness charges after observing 57-year-old Daniel Woytus of Greensburg in a highly intoxicated state March 9 at 5:22 p.m. at the corner of South Washington Avenue and West Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-2-10.
Vehicle damaged in Madison
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief that occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. April 10 and midnight April 11 at a Main Street location in Madison. According to the report, unknown actor(s) caused damaged to a vehicle belonging to a known 21-year-old Scottdale female. No surveillance was onsite and an area canvas was negative. The investigation will be reopened if further evidence is obtained.
PSP: Juveniles throw rocks at vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief April 9 at 8:09 p.m. at the corner of Marley Court and Mars Hill Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a known 12-year-old male and a known 10-year-old female, both of Irwin, threw rocks at a car belonging to a known 39-year-old Elizabeth male while he was driving on the roadway. The rocks caused damaged to the windshield and passenger side of the vehicle, a 2014 BMW. The total damage is estimated at $750.
Troopers investigating burglary
State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary that occurred March 30 at 8:05 p.m. at a Nash Street location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unidentified white male removed a laptop computer (valued at $200) and $8,000 in $100 bills from the residence. The burglar also smashed a doorknob (valued at $50) off of the side of the residence and damaged two security cameras (valued at $300) on the front porch. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is advised to contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
