State police at Indiana report Ernest Michael, 43, of Lucernemines and Brittany Croyle, 22, of Seward were cited for harassment after an alleged physical altercation around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, on 9th Street in Center Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated an incident reported by a Derry Area Middle School employee who told police a 13-year-old Derry Township boy, while completing online classes, was also on a prohibited website committing sexual acts around 1:40 p.m. Monday, April 20.
State police at Indiana report someone fraudulently opened a DirecTV account around 5:31 p.m. April 15 using a 21-year-old Blairsville man’s name and personal information, and services totaling $821.29 were provided under the fraudulent account. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating allegations of sexual assault stemming from multiple ChildLine reports. According to police, the alleged assaults occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2020, in Derry Township and involved four female victims ranging in age from 4 to 26. Police are continuing to investigate.
