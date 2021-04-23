State police at Kiski Valley report a 41-year-old Greensburg said he was told he had a warrant from the FBI in Texas and was advised to pay his restitution via gift cards totaling $2,200 from Target and Walmart around 8 a.m. April 12 in Salem Township. The incident was determined to be a scam.
State police at Kiski Valley report a trooper located a Cannondale mountain bike in the middle of the roadway along Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township around 11:30 a.m. April 20. Anyone who may have lost the bicycle or with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley with incident No. PA21-526140.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 58-year-old Saltsburg man had two packages stolen from his mailbox along McBraman Lane in Loyalhanna Township between Dec. 22 and Jan. 22. Police said a GoPro and security camera were among items stolen.
State police at Kiski Valley report Brandon Sites, 28, of Blairsville was arrested following a “patient versus staff physical altercation” around 3 p.m. Feb. 18 on Longview Drive in Derry Township. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 driven along the Route 22 westbound ramp in Salem Township by Derrick D. Ricks, 36, of Pikesville struck the rear end of a 2020 International Harvester LT driven by Andrew M. Schultz, 25, of Evans City around 8:34 a.m. April 15. Ricks was cited for driving too closely.
State police at Kiski Valley report Coy Maloy, 30, of Slickville was arrested while troopers assisted Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole with locating Maloy for parole violations around 12:18 p.m. April 15 at 171 Main St. in Salem Township. Maloy was taken into custody and found with drug paraphernalia. Charges of drug possession were filed through the office of District Judge Jason Buczak.
State police at Kiski Valley said district judge candidate Janelle Hood, 51, reported around 1:12 p.m. April 14 that nine campaign signs are missing from various locations within Derry Township. Police said the signs are valued at $45. Anyone with information is asked to notify Tpr. Josh Abernathy at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a ChildLine referral involving an 8-year-old girl around 1:22 p.m. April 13 on Mitchell Drive in Derry Township.
