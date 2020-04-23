State police at Greensburg report troopers were summoned to 509 Lavelle Street in Jeannette following a house fire around 8:58 p.m. Friday, April 17. It appeared as though someone had been living at the home, police said, although the listed owner of the property died in 2018 and the house has been considered vacant since. Anyone with information should contact Jeannette Police at 724-527-4013.