State police at Greensburg report troopers received a report of found property in the 100 block of Kingston Street in Unity Township around 7:52 a.m. April 18. Police found “numerous female items in various handbags” that were recovered. Troopers said identifiable property was returned, while remaining items recovered on scene were later secured by state police. Anyone with additional information or who is missing these items is asked to contact state police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured during a three-vehicle crash around 7:15 a.m. April 2 on Route 30 in Hempfield Township. Police said a 2008 Ford Mustang “carelessly moved” from the eastbound right lane and struck the concrete media with its left side, while striking a 2008 Jeep Cherokee with its right side. The Jeep subsequently stopped abruptly and was rear-ended by a 2017 Kia Sorento. Police did not disclose the names of the drivers. The driver of Ford was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Greensburg report Carol A. Luzanski, 73, of West Newton suffered a suspected minor injury during a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash around noon April 5 along Route 30 in Hempfield Township. Police said the driver of an undisclosed vehicle failed to stop within a safe distance behind a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Luzanski as it was stopped in the left lane of Route 30, striking the Ford.
