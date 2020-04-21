State police at Greensburg report a 52-year-old Acme man was cited for criminal mischief after allegedly damaging the lawn of a home on Austin Boulevard in Cook Township around 5:03 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred around 4:27 p.m. Sunday, April 19, on Sunset Drive in Hempfield Township. No additional details about the incident were provided.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 pulled into the intersection of Pattern Shop and Brinkerton roads in Hempfield Township into the path of a 2009 Toyota Camry driven north on Brinkerton Road around 7:24 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Neither driver was identified in a public information release issued by police.
State police at Greensburg report three Georgia residents were arrested after allegedly attempting to illegally obtain seven iPhone Pro Max phones from the Sam’s Club store along Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 12:33 p.m. Friday, April 17. According to police, a 25-year-old Litonia man, a 33-year-old Douglasville man and a 29-year-old Atlanta woman were apprehended after attempting to steal the phones, valued at nearly $1,400 each. The phones were returned to the store, police said.
