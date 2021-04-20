State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 1,948 incidents in the month of March. Of the 352 criminal offenses reported, 346 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 105 criminal offenses, making 88 arrests. Troopers responded to 120 crashes, three fatal, involving 23 injuries. Police investigated 25 hit-and-run crashes, three fatal, and made 55 DUI arrests while responding to 21 DUI-related crashes, zero fatal. Troopers issued 679 traffic citations and 853 warnings.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 48-year-old Latrobe man was arrested for DUI and other traffic offenses following a one-vehicle crash along Route 982 in Derry Township around 9:49 p.m. April 18. Police said a northbound Chevrolet Colorado lost control and exited the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing disabling damage. Charges have been filed through the office of District Judge Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt attempting to make a left turn from the Sheetz parking lot off Route 981 in New Alexandria struck a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento in the driver’s side tire around 2:23 p.m. April 16.
State police at Kiski Valley report James M. Hall, 78, of Saltsburg was possibly injured following a one-vehicle crash which occurred around 5:40 p.m. April 17 along Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township. Police said Hall was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger when he swerved to the right to avoid a deer and crashed into the guardrail. He was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance. Saltsburg Fire Department assisted on scene with the Tunnelton-Conemaugh Volunteer Fire Department.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured at 6:03 a.m. April 15 when a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven along Sawmill Road in Loyalhanna Township by Coy A. Maloy, 30, of Slickville failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and drove off the east berm striking a boulder and fence. Police said Maloy fled the scene on foot and was identified through investigation. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Jason Buczak for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles or property.
State police at Kiski Valley report Gary J. Rout, 35, of Export was arrested for DUI and charged with multiple traffic offenses after suffering a suspected minor injury when the 2007 Ford Ranger he was driving along Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township left the roadway and struck a utility pole around 9:58 p.m. April 1. Police said Rout admitted to “drinking, driving and crashing the vehicle.”
State police at Kiski Valley report Benjamin W. Hissem, 21, of Blairsville was charged with disorderly conduct for a non-traffic citation following an incident which occurred around 8:38 a.m. April 17 along Route 981 in Derry Township.
