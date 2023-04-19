PSP investigate ChildLine request
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a ChildLine request received earlier this year at a Learn Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, the request alleged that an 8-year-old juvenile male was touched inappropriately between 2018 and 2021 by a family member. After further investigation, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence for criminal charges. If useful or relevant information is obtained in the future, the investigation will be reopened.
