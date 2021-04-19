State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2004 Toyota Camry driven eastbound on Armbrust Road in Hempfield Township by David A. Ballew, 54, of Armbrust struck a tree around 6:05 p.m. April 14. Police said Ballew was sending text messages on his cell phone while driving.
State police at Greensburg report harassment charges have been filed against a 32-year-old Greensburg man after troopers responded around 6:15 p.m. April 9 to Walkers Trail in Hempfield Township for the report of siblings fighting. Police said the arrestee fled the scene upon troopers’ arrival. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, related he was pushed and kicked in the leg by his brother, police said. Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour.
State police at Indiana report an unknown actor attempted to steal a license plate from the parked vehicle of a 27-year-old Duncansville man around 1:31 p.m. April 3 along Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township. The victim, who was returning to his vehicle, interrupted this crime and recovered his license plate from the actor, who fled the scene in a white SUV. Police continue investigating.
