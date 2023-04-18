Latrobe woman injured in bike crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 16 at 8:54 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Old William Penn Highway in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Hyundai Tucson operated by 43-year-old Jammie L. Koslof of Aliquippa. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 BMW R1200 operated by 67-year-old Holly E. Marcheck of Latrobe. The crash occurred on Route 22 in the westbound lane at the intersection with East Pittsburgh Street in Salem Township. Unit No. 2 was stopped in the right lane for a red light. Unit No. 1 did not stop for the red light, striking unit No. 2 on the rear end. Marcheck was thrown from the vehicle and was later transported via medical helicopter to Forbes Hospital for suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. Koslof was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for suspected minor injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Delmont, Forbes Road, Slickville and White Valley volunteer fire departments.
