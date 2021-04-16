State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating a theft case involving a 58-year-old Latrobe woman who lost $1,200 around 3 p.m. March 13 on Black Hill Drive in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg report Daniel Parkinson, 25, of Greensburg was arrested for DUI following an incident around 9:04 p.m. March 12 along Lincoln Highway in Unity Township. Charges have been filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
State police at Greensburg report Diana Klingensmith, 56, Jeannette was arrested for DUI after troopers observed traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Dodge around 12:54 a.m. April 5 along Route 982 and Mill Street in Unity Township. Charges have been filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
State police at Greensburg report a driver suffered an “unknown medical episode” while driving a 2021 Hyundai Tucson on Route 30 in Derry Township around 5:48 p.m. April 15. Police did not disclose the name of the driver, who was evaluated by Mutual Aid EMS, but declined medical transport.
