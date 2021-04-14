Latrobe police report Michael Robl, 21, of Latrobe was arrested for DUI after officers conducted a traffic stop on Robl’s vehicle when it was observed failing to stop at a stop sign at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and James Street around 2:39 a.m. April 4.
State police at Greensburg report Cody Hulse, 29, of Latrobe was cited for public drunkenness after troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a Gulf gas station around 8 a.m. April 10 on Lincoln Highway in Unity Township. Police said Hulse was annoying the business and other patrons after ingesting controlled substances. He was later released.
