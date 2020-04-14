State police at Kiski Valley report two people were injured when a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven east on Route 22 in Salem Township by David R. Wolf, 62, of Forbes Road rear-ended a 2004 Subaru Outback driven by Christopher J. Ickes, 40, of Greensburg as it was stopped for traffic at a red light at the intersection of Route 22 and Cloverleaf Drive around 7:43 p.m. Thursday, April 9, forcing the vehicle forward into the rear of a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Karen Zatek, 53, of Saltsburg that was stopped at the intersection. Wolf and Ickes were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance, Wolf to UPMC East with a suspected minor injury and Ickes to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with an unknown injury. Zatek suffered a possible injury but was not transported, police said. Wolf was cited for careless driving, according to police.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when an unknown vehicle driven east on Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township attempted to turn left onto North Main Street and struck the rear of a 1997 Land Rover Discovery driven west on Industrial Boulevard by Robert A. Pozik, 34, of Ligonier around 6:59 a.m. March 2 and fled the scene.
State police at Kiski Valley report Michael W. Babyak, 21, of Blairsville was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a suspected serious injury after the 2002 Saturn SL he was driving north on Route 982 in Derry Township around 1:43 a.m. Feb. 2 crossed the opposite lane and left the roadway before striking several bushes and a wall. Babyak, who was driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to police, was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
