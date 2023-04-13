Hit-and-run in Unity Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash April 5 at 8:12 p.m. on state Route 982 north of East Mills Street in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta operated by 35-year-old Ryan L. Piper of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a Caterpillar tractor (model LT11055C) operated by 51-year-old Frank D. Kovatch of Latrobe. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 982 and struck unit No. 2 from behind. Unit No. 1 then traveled onto the right shoulder of the roadway, where it came to final rest. Piper was then observed fleeing east on foot. Unit No. 2 then exited the right side of the roadway into Carsella’s Pizzeria parking lot.