Hit-and-run in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash April 5 at 8:12 p.m. on state Route 982 north of East Mills Street in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta operated by 35-year-old Ryan L. Piper of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a Caterpillar tractor (model LT11055C) operated by 51-year-old Frank D. Kovatch of Latrobe. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 982 and struck unit No. 2 from behind. Unit No. 1 then traveled onto the right shoulder of the roadway, where it came to final rest. Piper was then observed fleeing east on foot. Unit No. 2 then exited the right side of the roadway into Carsella’s Pizzeria parking lot.
Utility pole, sign damaged in crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash April 6 at 11:08 p.m. on County Line Road near Anna Lane in Donegal Township. According to the report, an unknown vehicle was traveling east on County Line Road, drove off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle continued east and struck a street sign before fleeing the scene.
Garbage truck involved in crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 5 at 9:55 a.m. on state Route 981 north of Neiderhiser Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2010 Ford Ranger operated by 60-year-old James Merenda of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2023 Mack LR 64 (garbage truck) operated by 48-year-old Kathleen R. Frye of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped in the southbound lane of Route 981 collecting garbage. Unit No. 1 was traveling south and collided with the rear end of unit No. 2. Merenda suffered minor injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital. Frye was uninjured in the crash. Unit No. 1 was towed from the scene.
Attempted ID theft in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating attempted ID theft April 10 at 2:59 p.m. at a Summerwalk Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 80-year-old Greensburg female’s Social Security number was compromised. The victim related that someone had attempted to use her identifying information to transfer money out of her bank account. The actor(s) was unsuccessful in doing do and KeyBank closed all accounts for the victim. KeyBank requested the victim obtain an incident number, which was subsequently provided to her.
Driver found DUI in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop April 6 at 9:01 p.m. on Yellow Pine Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, during the interaction, a known New Stanton male appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Criminal charges are pending. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
No injuries in crash on Carbon Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 3 at 6:25 a.m. on Carbon Road at its intersection with Thomas School Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Chevrolet Trax operated by 79-year-old Charles D. Whipple of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban operated by 52-year-old Joyce A. Norris of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north and came to a stop at a properly posted stop sign on Carbon Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling west and came to a stop at a properly posted stop sign on Thomas School Road. Unit No. 2 proceeded through the intersection when clear to proceed. Unit No. 1 proceeded through the intersection of Thomas School and Carbon roads, and struck unit No. 2’s rear passenger door and rear passenger tire. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle strikes Route 30 barrier
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 27 at 12:49 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Southwest Greensburg. According to the report, 39-year-old Daniel W. Oliver II of Greensburg was operating a 2008 Subaru WRX/STI east on Route 30 when the vehicle turned into a concrete barrier separating the eastbound and westbound lanes. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. A passenger, 37-year-old Tu T. Noel of Delmont was also in the vehicle. Noel suffered possible injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Two-vehicle crash on E. Pittsburgh St.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 6 at 7:17 a.m. on East Pittsburgh Street at its intersection with Triangle Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Ram operated by 50-year-old Jennifer S. Titel of Derry. A 16-year-old male juvenile was also in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Toyota Venza operated by 75-year-old Richard J. Sikora of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on East Pittsburgh Street approaching the intersection with Triangle Drive, at which time unit No. 2 was turning left through the intersection due to a steady green signal. Unit No. 1 proceeded through its steady red signal and struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then traveled approximately 10 yards before striking a road sign and coming to final rest. Unit No. 2 came to final rest at the point of impact. Titel suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
PSP investigate PFA violation
State police at Greensburg report a known 38-year-old Smithton male violated a PFA order against a known 41-year-old Hunker female. The violation reportedly occurred 6:01 p.m. April 6 at a North Center Avenue location in New Stanton. The male was charged accordingly.
Public drunkenness in East Huntingdon Twp.
State police at Greensburg report citing a 42-year-old Normalville female with public drunkenness following an incident April 7 at 4:49 p.m. at a Gurley Drive location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, the woman was found to be manifestly under the influence of drugs in a public place and was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant.
