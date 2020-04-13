State police at Greensburg report a 36-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was accused of public drunkenness after troopers responded to a report of a woman walking around High Street in Mount Pleasant Township while under the influence of a controlled substance around 2:16 p.m. Friday, April 10.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a home on Luxor School Road in Hempfield Township around 5 p.m. April 4 after a 60-year-old Luxor man’s debit card was allegedly stolen and used to make unauthorized purchases.
