Hit-and-run in Cook Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash April 1 at 2:04 a.m. at 958 Bethel Church Road, Cook Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 GMC Sierra operated by 47-year-old Larry D. Kantoris Jr. of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2005 Volvo V50. Unit No. 3 was a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Bethel Church Road just past Generation Lane in Cook Township. Unit No. 1 failed to negotiate a left turn, went off of the roadway and through a yard located at 958 Bethel Church Road before striking a two-vehicle carport. Unit No. 1 went through the carport and struck unit No. 2. This crash caused the carport to collapse and land on the two parked vehicles, causing severe damage to both vehicles. Kantoris then fled the scene in his vehicle. The driver and his vehicle were later identified through investigation.