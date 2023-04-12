Hit-and-run in Cook Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash April 1 at 2:04 a.m. at 958 Bethel Church Road, Cook Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 GMC Sierra operated by 47-year-old Larry D. Kantoris Jr. of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2005 Volvo V50. Unit No. 3 was a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Bethel Church Road just past Generation Lane in Cook Township. Unit No. 1 failed to negotiate a left turn, went off of the roadway and through a yard located at 958 Bethel Church Road before striking a two-vehicle carport. Unit No. 1 went through the carport and struck unit No. 2. This crash caused the carport to collapse and land on the two parked vehicles, causing severe damage to both vehicles. Kantoris then fled the scene in his vehicle. The driver and his vehicle were later identified through investigation.
Disabling damage in hit-and-run crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash March 20 at 3:01 a.m. on Slope Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 41-year-old Joseph A. Nicholson of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado north on Slope Hill Road and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert before coming to final rest. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Nicholson fled the scene of the crash.
DUI reported in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI crash April 5 at 9:26 p.m. on state Route 31 west of Thompson Road in Donegal Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 54-year-old Larry D. King of Acme. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on state Route 31 in the area of 3364 state Route 31, Donegal Township. The vehicle traveled off of the right (south) side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then continued traveling east and came to final rest in the yard area of 3366 state Route 31, facing southeast. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage to the front bumper and hood area. King was wearing his seatbelt and did not have any injuries to report. The truck was towed from the scene by Chuck Queer Towing Services. PSP was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
Truck strikes utility pole, overturns
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 3 at 5:12 p.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Penn Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, 45-year-old Randall J. Bizon Jr. of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The truck subsequently struck a utility pole and overturned. Bizon suffered suspected minor injuries but did not require medical transport.
Troopers investigate alleged altercation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged physical altercation April 5 at 6:51 p.m. at a state Route 982 location in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 21-year-old Blairsville male and a known 13-year-old Blairsville female engaged in a physical altercation.
Commented