State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven north on Route 217 in Black Lick Township by a 17-year-old Latrobe boy struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway south of Cunkelman Road around 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 15-year-old New Alexandria boy was accused of disorderly conduct following an incident on W. Main Street in New Alexandria around 6:22 a.m. Monday, April 6.
State police at Greensburg report a 48-year-old Derry man was accused of harassment after allegedly punching a 44-year-old Derry woman in the right arm and rib cage while she was driving on Atlantis Drive in Unity Township around 12:54 p.m. Sunday, April 5. According to police, the victim kicked the man out of the vehicle following the altercation and made him walk home.
State police at Indiana report Logan Bellman, 23, of Seward was charged with harassment after allegedly shoving a 26-year-old Black Lick woman during an argument on the 100 block of Main Street in Burrell Township around 5:47 a.m. Jan. 26.
