Police responded to Latrobe Elementary School (LES) after an anonymous 911 call of a potential threat Wednesday afternoon, according to Latrobe police.
The situation cleared around 2 p.m. In a Facebook post, the school district said “agencies believe this threat may have been a prank.”
“Investigation identified a known juvenile as making the false 911 call,” LES Principal Sherri Holler wrote in a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday night.
Latrobe police, with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police and surrounding departments, secured the school and investigated the threat — which they did not find to be credible.
Staff and students were reportedly safe, and no one was injured.
At approximately 12:54 p.m., a call of an active shooter at LES was reported to Westmoreland County 911, resulting in all district buildings locking down, according to the school district.
Concerned parents gathered around Lincoln Avenue and Cedar Street. Police and school officials notified parents their children would be dismissed at normal time.
Parents told the Bulletin they were notified of the threat around 1 p.m. via the school district’s automated phone system.
Assistant superintendent Mike Porembka addressed concerned parents outside LES around 2:30 p.m.
“Your kids are safe, they are going to school,” he said.
Porembka said there were “no shots fired in that building.”
Some parents expressed a desire to remove their children from the school earlier than dismissal, worried that their children were scared by the threat.
Porembka said students were aware “there was a threat to the school.”
Latrobe police said they are investigating the source of the anonymous 911 call. Police ask anyone with information about the call to call the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.
Police remained onsite until dismissal.
Westmoreland County agencies and GLSD administration will conduct further investigation into this incident.
“The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance,” the school district wrote in a letter to parents. “We are thankful for the excellent working relationship we have with all local law enforcement.”
Holler wrote, “Oftentimes, a serious event can bring many feelings to individuals involved. It can be helpful to talk about these feelings with a trusted adult. Talking helps us to understand what happened during the event and understand that everyone involved is safe.
Students may want to talk to you tonight and will also have the opportunity to talk to their teachers tomorrow morning.”
She said the district will have professionals at school Thursday who are experienced in talking with people after a serious event. Anyone with questions about this process should reach out to Laurie Golobish, director of pupil services, Holler said.
“We are prepared to welcome all students and staff back to Latrobe Elementary School (Thursday),” she wrote. “If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me or another Greater Latrobe School District administrator.”
