Police searching the Latrobe area Sunday were able to locate a man wanted for questioning in connection with an early morning stabbing in Derry Township.
State police tweeted just before 8 a.m. Sunday that troopers were seeking Nicholas McIntyre, who was believed to have information regarding a stabbing incident earlier that morning at a Derry Township home. A state police helicopter was seen Sunday circling in Latrobe as troopers and Latrobe Police searched on the ground.
The manhunt Sunday prompted St. Vincent College in Unity Township to issue an emergency alert, according to WPXI-TV (Channel 11), saying police were searching for a suspect in a “serious crime,” and warning people to remain indoors until further notice.
At 2:27 p.m., police announced on Twitter “The actor is in custody.”
Firefighters from Derry Volunteer Fire Company were called out to set up a helicopter landing zone at Derry Community Park around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said three victims were stabbed at a home in Derry Township and were expected to recover, according to WPXI.
According to online court documents, state police at Kiski Valley filed a criminal complaint Sunday charging Nicholas Joseph McIntyre, 26, of Latrobe with three counts each of criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, two counts of theft and one count of burglary.
McIntyre had not been arraigned on the charges as of press time, according to online court records.
