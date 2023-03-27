The search for 41-year-old Michael Smidlein of Ligonier is still ongoing as police are following up on leads indicating the man may be in Texas.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger said a person believed to be Smidlein told his wife he was in Texas, from a phone not belonging to him.
Smidlein is believed to be in Grand Prairie, Texas, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and law enforcement agencies in the area have been notified he could be there, Berger said.
Smidlein left for work around 8:30 a.m. March 22 but never returned home. His wallet and phone were left at home and his four-door pickup truck, a 2004 tan Dodge Dakota, is still missing. The truck is missing the rear bumper with a Pennsylvania license plate of ZVS-9459.
“This is the strangest case I’ve dealt with in my nearly 30 years in law enforcement,” Berger said Sunday.
Crews from the Westmoreland County Rough Terrain Team, Greensburg Bloodhound Team and Murrysville Medic One were in the Ligonier area Saturday as part of a search detail.
Smidlein owns a painting company, Papa’s Painting, Inc., and frequently works in the Shadyside and Aspinwall areas of Allegheny County.
Police believe there are concerns for his health and due to unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance, officers would like to make contact and locate him immediately.
Berger urged Smidlein or anyone who may know where he is to contact the police.
“We just want to know he’s safe,” Berger said.
Anyone with information should call Ligonier Valley Police at 724-238-5105 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.