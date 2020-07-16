State police are still seeking information on the whereabouts of an intellectually disabled Hempfield Township woman missing since May. Alexandra Cycyk, 26, was last seen at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Memorial Day, May 25, boarding a bus for Pittsburgh.
She is described as 5-foot-1-inch tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored wig and a blue naval-style outfit in a photo taken at the airport.
Cycyk has gone missing previously, in 2017 and 2012, according to published news reports.
Her sister, Tania Victoria Cycyk told the Tribuine-Review she responds to “Alex.”
“If someone finds her they need to take her from whoever she’s with and call any police station,” Tania Cycyk said. “They can either take her to a hospital or a police station or contact me directly and I can come get her at any point.”
“She wanders off but she hasn’t ever been gone this long, and she was last seen in Pittsburgh and there’s so much going on out there right now,” Tania Cycyk said. “That’s why it’s even more worrisome.”
Anyone with information should contact state police at 724-832-3288.
