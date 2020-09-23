State police last week seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana after stopping a driver for alleged traffic violations on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.
Troopers pulled over a 2010 Chevrolet SUV driven by Guangzhang Ye, 41, of San Antonio after it was allegedly seen unsafely changing lanes and following another vehicle too closely between mile markers 86 and 90 on the eastbound side of the turnpike in Donegal Township around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tpr. Jake Goga wrote in court documents that he noticed “a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle.”
A search of the vehicle turned up the packaged bundles of marijuana, according to court documents.
Police charged Ye and a passenger, Chui Jiang, 41 of Oklahoma City, both natives of China, with manufacture, delivery and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the traffic stop. They were arraigned Thursday and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond apiece.
They are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings Friday before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
