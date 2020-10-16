State police at Greensburg seized more than 2,000 stamp bags of suspected heroin and more than $2,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on a South Greensburg home on Wednesday.
Chyrone Lamar Rodgers, 32, of South Greensburg was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison and denied bond after Conway ruled him a flight risk.
According to court documents, a state police Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of Broad Street in South Greensburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Rodgers there. Police discovered 2,050 stamp bags of suspected heroin inside a refrigerator in the home’s kitchen, according to court documents, as well as $2,180 in an upstairs bedroom and two cell phones in the living room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.