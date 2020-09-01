Police were still searching Monday for a Seward man who fled while still handcuffed Saturday after convincing the officer transporting him to pull over because he was ill.
Michael Paul Boring, 45, had been picked up on multiple arrest warrants and was being transported to Westmoreland County Prison when he claimed he needed to vomit. When the officer pulled over along Route 711 in Fairfield Township, Boring fled into a wooded area, according to state police.
Tpr. Clifford Greenfield said Boring is believed to have stolen a black Ford F-250 truck following his escape and could still be in the Seward area.
“We have not had any tips. We’re still looking to get him into custody and are asking anyone who may know his whereabouts to call 911,” Greenfield told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
There are three criminal cases pending against Boring in Westmoreland County, according to court records.
Murrysville police charged Boring with retail theft and associated charges in connection with an alleged May 17 incident in Murrysville.
He was charged by Seward police with flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving in connection with an alleged Aug. 24 incident in Seward.
State police at Greensburg on Saturday charged Boring with aggravated assault, theft, escape and resisting arrest in connection with his Fairfield Township escape.
Boring is described as 5-foot-10 and about 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Anyone with information on Boring’s whereabouts should call 911.
