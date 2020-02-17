State police at Indiana report troopers are seeking information after discovering an alleged methamphetamine manufacturing operation near Vintondale in Buffington Township over the weekend.
According to police, a trooper responded to Upper Laurel Road to investigate information regarding methamphetamine manufacturing in the area and discovered several plastic bags along the roadside in a wooded area.
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) was summoned to the scene and processed two suspected one-pot methamphetamine manufacturing vessels and three acid generators. Police were not able to find any identifiable evidence regarding a suspect for the illegal dumpsite.
Police strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify state police or local law enforcement. Anonymous reports can also be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS (1-877-726-6378).
