State police are trying to identify a man who stole about $100 in merchandise on July 2 from Zumiez at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
The man, who has tattoos on his forehead, neck and chin, stole three shirts around 2:30 p.m. after briefly talking with the store manager, according to Trooper Ryan Illich. The store manager noted that the suspect had a Beetlejuice tattoo on his left calf.
The man identified himself as David, who owns Ikonic Inks, a tattoo shop in State College. However, state police contacted Ikonic Ink and provided the description, but they stated no such employee works there.
Mall security was called and they confronted the actor who screamed obscenities at the guards and then fled into the parking lot behind Sears. The man got into a silver sedan, possibly an Audi or similar body type, according to state police.
Police are asking for help in identifying the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.