State police at Greensburg are seeking two individuals suspected of stealing a Nintendo Switch Lite game system, a No Bounds speaker and a Recon Chat gaming headset from the Best Buy store at 125 Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township on Dec. 23. The items are valued at around $260, police said.
The suspects are described as a black male and a black female. Police released images of both suspects, captured from surveillance video.
Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
