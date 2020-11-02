State police at Greensburg are seeking information after a woman allegedly threw objects, “most likely rocks” at a home along Route 982 in Unity Township that has gained international notoriety as the “Trump House.”
According to police, troopers were dispatched to the home around 9:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, for “noises that sounded like gun shots.”
Troopers determined a female suspect exited a silver Subaru, picked up objects and threw them at the metal Trump sign before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
