State police are still looking for a suspect accused of robbing a Key Bank branch at 800 Pittsburgh St. in Greensburg on Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe the individual left the bank and fled on foot heading west on East Pittsburgh Street towards downtown Greensburg, according to Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani.
Police were also on the lookout for a red SUV after an anonymous tip reported the suspect possibly got in a red-colored Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV near Advanced Auto Parts on East Pittsburgh Street.
The suspect was described as a black male, six feet tall, wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt with dark-colored vest. He also reportedly was wearing a red face covering with a gray winter hat, ripped dark blue jeans and black shoes with white trim on the soles.
Police haven’t disclosed the amount of money he allegedly stole from the bank.
Police did not say whether a weapon was brandished during the robbery.
No one was injured at the bank during the robbery, police said. A Penn Township police dog and a state police helicopter were used to search the area.
Anyone with information should call police at 724-832-3288.
