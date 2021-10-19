Latrobe police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old who left his home 10 days ago and hasn’t been seen since that time.
Police said that Kaden Kollar left his home on Oct. 9, but they believe he is still in the Latrobe area, according to a post on the police Facebook page.
He is described as 6-foot-2 and weighing 170 pounds.
His mother, Jodi Marie Winter, also turned to social media to locate her son.
She has been posting on her personal page, along with several Latrobe community groups asking anyone who has seen her son to contact the authorities.
She said, “we all love him and want him home.”
“Everyone is worried and we just want him home,” said Winter, who added Kollar’s brothers especially miss him and just want to see him again.
She is begging anyone who has seen him to call 911 or the Latrobe police at 724-537-5526.
