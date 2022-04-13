State police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole a push lawnmower last week from a local home improvement store.
According to police, the unidentified man is seen April 5 at 9:41 p.m. on surveillance footage from the Home Depot on Route 30 in Hempfield Township parking in front of the store. He then appears to use a grinder or some sort of cutting tool to sever the security cable tethering it to the other lawnmowers outside of the store, according to Tpr. Stephen Limani, public information officer for Troop A Greensburg.
“The male then removed a Toro Timesaver 30-inch push mower and tossed it in the bed of his truck,” said Limani.
His truck was described as a Dodge Ram 1500 double cab classic model with a tri-fold tonneau cover.
He then fled on Route 30 going west.
According to Limani, the suspect spent less than two minutes on the property.
Surveillance footage, unfortunately, does not show the registration or any clear photos of the suspect. Police released images from the surveillance video Monday.
The value of the type of lawnmower that was taken is estimated at $1,400, according to the company’s website.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288. Investigators were unable to get information on the vehicle’s license plate from surveillance footage.
