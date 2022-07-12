Law enforcement divers were spotted in Ethel Springs Lake Monday morning, closing a portion of North Chestnut Street in Derry Township to one lane.
Pennsylvania State Police said they are searching for evidence related to a Westmoreland County criminal investigation but would not say what exactly. They are not searching for human remains, PSP said.
WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh was the first to report on the divers.
PSP was not the only law enforcement agency at the dive site. Trailers and vehicles with federal government and out-of-state license plates were at the scene. Trooper Stephen Limani said divers with the FBI with would be at the lake for the next few days.
Limani said drivers should avoid the area due to the lane restrictions slowing travel.
When The Bulletin initially spoke to those at the lake, it was told the effort was a PennDOT project and a press release would be available later in the day. The Bulletin was also told no one was available to speak with the press.
The Bulletin has yet to receive any press release, but have spoken to the PSP.
A spokesperson with PennDOT confirmed its crews were asked by law enforcement to assist with traffic control and any other information would have to be released by the law enforcement agencies involved.
Ethel Springs Lake is a 30-acre man-made lake constructed in 1900 in Derry Township. The lake acts as a reservoir and is owned by the Derry Borough Municipal Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.