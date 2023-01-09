The Ligonier Valley Police Department is looking to identify a man who attempted to kidnap a woman at gunpoint Sunday morning.
LVPD Police Chief John Berger said the attempted kidnapping happened around 9:50 a.m. on state Route 381 in Rector, about a half-mile south of U.S. Route 30.
The man is described as being around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, between 50 and 60 years old with a scruffy, white beard. He was last seen in a blue, older model four-door sedan with paint chipping heading toward U.S. Route 30.
The man allegedly stopped the woman at gunpoint while she was jogging and told her to get in the trunk. A passerby saw the altercation and attempted to help which caused the man to drive off. The woman was not injured in the altercation.
Police blocked off a portion of Route 381 for a few hours with the help of the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department and Loyalhanna Patrol. Police were also seen reviewing security camera footage at the GetGo at the corner of state Route 711 and Route 30, and at the Diamond in Ligonier Borough.
Officers were following up leads throughout the afternoon and seen visiting areas in Rector and Bolivar.
Berger said he didn’t want the public to be alarmed by the situation and is hoping it is an isolated incident.
Ligonier Valley Police are asking anyone with cameras along routes 30 and 711 toward Laughlintown to contact the police department at 724-238-5105.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.