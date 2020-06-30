A registered nurse at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital was injured June 23 after a patient on the hospital’s behavioral health services unit stabbed her with a pen, according to court documents.
Susan Barkley, 41, of Latrobe was charged by Greensburg police with aggravated assault, simple assault, escape and resisting arrest in connection with the alleged incident at the hospital.
According to police, officers were called to the behavioral health services unit around 10:30 p.m. after the hospital’s security staff reported a stabbing. Police found Barkley restrained on the floor of an elevator, according to court documents.
Barkley allegedly attempted to escape from the unit on the elevator, grabbing a technician by the hair and dragging her to the ground while threatening to stab her with the pen. When a nurse intervened, Barkley allegedly stabbed her with the pen in the face, head and thigh.
The nurse was transported to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital for treatment, according to police, for injuries that would require stitches or possibly surgery.
Barkley was arraigned June 24 before Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail awaiting a July 2 preliminary hearing.
