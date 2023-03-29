A 43-year-old South Greensburg man was arrested earlier this week after he reportedly lured a child into his vehicle.
According to information provided by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police, Keith Lilliock was arrested Monday.
PSP Greensburg initially issued a press release Monday seeking information regarding a missing 11-year-old Unity Township female. She was last seen approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday via video surveillance camera at BFS gas station, 404 S. 3rd St., Youngwood. Family members reported the juvenile missing after she did not return home.
According to the county DA, her bicycle was discovered near the gas station. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Bloodhound Team responded to the area and the juvenile’s scent was detected near the gas station.
Law enforcement officials were informed the victim had an iPad at the time of her disappearance; investigators were able to ping her location to a residence near Latrobe, according to information provided by the district attorney’s office.
The victim was found at the residence a short time later, reportedly telling police she was “trying to ride her bicycle to Pittsburgh to see her sister when she stopped at the gas station to take a break.”
The victim told investigators she walked over to the Dollar General store in Youngwood where she was confronted by Lilliock, who offered to drive her to where she needed to go once he closed the store for the night, according to a public information release report filed in the case.
Surveillance video from inside Dollar General corroborated the victim’s account of what transpired as Lilliock is seen “conversing with the victim for more than 20 minutes.”
Police said Lilliock first drove the victim to his South Greensburg residence, where he exited the vehicle and entered the house for five minutes before returning. The victim told investigators Lilliock “rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend’s house.”
PSP Greensburg said Lilliock admitted to offering the girl a ride but denied touching her.
Lilliock allegedly told law enforcement officials he used to be a “bad guy” but he is now a “born-again Christian” and found Jesus.
Lilliock was arrested early Monday afternoon and charged with a second-degree felony count of luring a child into a motor vehicle and a third-degree felony count of interference with custody of children. Lilliock was remanded to Westmoreland County Prison by Magisterial District Judge Scott A. Fanchalsky. Lilliock was denied bail as “no condition or combination of conditions can ensure the safety of the community,” according to online court records.
Lilliock is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. April 14 in front of Fanchalsky.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
