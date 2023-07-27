The Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Derry Township man Wednesday for the 2007 murder of Samantha Lang.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 8:06 am
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Derry Township man Wednesday for the 2007 murder of Samantha Lang.
Charles Earl Ream, 53, was denied bail after he was arraigned on charges of homicide, burglary, robbery and theft by unlawful taking.
Police believe Ream, who was a longtime suspect in the case, killed Lang in her father’s home in Derry Township, where she lived with her brother.
That home was a hub of drug activity at the time, according to police. Both Lang’s father and brother were incarcerated at the time.
Ream was initially interviewed by police in 2007. He said he had purchased heroin from Lang the day before her body was discovered. He was arrested back in June 2007 for an unrelated drug possession charge and was on probation for one year. He was also arrested by Derry Borough Police back in 2009 for criminal trespass.
Lang, a 2004 Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate, was 22 years old when she was found murdered. At the time, police discovered a back door that was forced open and the home ransacked.
Police interviewed a number of informants – some as recent as this month – who claimed Ream admitted to killing Lang over drugs.
According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the PSP Criminal Investigation Section focused on Lang’s case this year with additional resources and manpower.
“This was a collaborative effort among our dedicated assistant district attorneys and investigators from Pennsylvania State Police who never gave up on this case and I commend them for their diligence,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli. “I cannot imagine the pain, anguish and grief the Lang family has suffered after all of this time.
“After 16 years, the perseverance and commitment shown to this investigation led to this arrest (Wednesday) and we hope it begins to bring justice and some relief to Samantha Lang’s family.”
Ream has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 9 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers. No attorney information was available for Ream.
