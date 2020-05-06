A Latrobe man accused of assaulting a woman Sunday night hid underneath his couch when troopers came to his home the next day to question him about the alleged incident, police said.
Sean Lewis Hurley, 35, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection with the incident, which allegedly started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after Hurley offered a former girlfriend a ride from the Sheetz convenience store on Harvey Avenue in Greensburg.
The woman went to the state police station in Hempfield Township the next day to report the alleged assault. Her injuries included two black eyes, multiple bruises on her face and left arm and an injured ankle, police said.
She told troopers that after she got into Hurley’s car, the two began to argue and the argument quickly turned physical. As Hurley was driving along Roseytown Road in Hempfield Township, he allegedly “grabbed her head and repeatedly pushed it against the window and dashboard,” according to court documents.
Hurley also threw food in the woman’s face during the incident and threatened to crash his car “and kill the both of them,” Tpr. Dalton Young wrote in court documents.
Hurley was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail, according to court records.
After police discovered Hurley hiding beneath his sofa at his home Monday, he agreed to talk to the troopers, Young said.
Hurley admitted that he and the woman argued during the drive, but denied that the altercation became physical, according to court documents.
Hurley was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail to await a May 12 preliminary hearing.
