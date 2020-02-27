State police are investigating a report that a Greater Latrobe Junior High School student was solicited for a ride after exiting the school bus by an unknown man Tuesday afternoon near the area of Naser Foods and Hillside Estates in Unity Township, according to a message posted on the school district’s website.
The student reported that the suspect was driving a light silver or white two-door car. State police are working with local businesses to obtain surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.
