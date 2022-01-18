An Indiana Area senior high school student is facing charges of causing a disturbance at school after an incident that prompted school administration to place the building on a brief lockdown and law enforcement authorities to be dispatched.
State police at Indiana responded to the high school, located in White Township, Indiana County, at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 12, to a report of a 17-year-old female student, who allegedly caused a significant disturbance by intentionally overturning furniture and pulling down objects from the walls.
Upon arrival, troopers took the student into custody, but later released her pending further investigation. Troopers cleared the scene at approximately 1:35 p.m.
Rumors of a firearm or weapon being involved have proven to be false, according to police.
According to police, the Indiana Area School District administration and staff were helpful in the course of the investigation.
