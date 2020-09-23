DNA evidence helped state police charge a Latrobe man in connection with a break-in at a Unity Township church more than seven years ago.
Police last week charged Brandon James Pollard, 25, of Latrobe with burglary, criminal trespassing, institutional vandalism of a place of worship and criminal mischief in connection with the July 22, 2013 incident.
Pollard allegedly broke a basement window to gain access to the church, then ransacked the chapel and two offices, also breaking a chapel window. Police reports did not indicate if anything was stolen during the break-in.
Police linked Pollard to the burglary using DNA obtained from a garden glove found inside the church following the break-in, Tpr. Zachary Bell wrote in court documents, as well as a crowbar and hammer that were left at the scene.
DNA recovered from the palm of the glove was a tentative match with Pollard, and police obtained a warrant for another DNA sample from Pollard in June.
A state police forensic laboratory on Aug. 3 reported that “DNA collected from Pollard matches the profile on the left-hand blue glove located at the scene of this incident,” Bell wrote in court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.